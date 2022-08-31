CUF residents call on UC, city to step in after second straight weekend of parties cause property damage

CINCINNATI — After videos on social media show a second consecutive weekend of property damage and disorderly conduct in the CUF neighborhood, those who live in the area are wondering who — if anyone —will be held responsible for the college parties that have gotten out of control.

"I don't care if you party, that's fine, but when you start damaging other people's vehicles and other people's property that's where I have an issue," said Ja'Le Roark, a fifth-year University of Cincinnati student who said her car was damaged this past weekend after Flora Fest.

She said her car had dents and she found footprints on the roof and hood. Other cars from this past weekend not only had dents, but scratches, shattered windshields and trash left on and around the cars. Some moments of last weekend's party were captured on video that went viral on social media, showing people dancing and jumping on cars and breaking windows.

"I was on my porch watching the whole thing and me and my roommates were like, 'There's literally people on my car, jumping and there's nothing we can do,'" said Roark.

Days ago, the city responded to videos with a noticeable police presence, which is why some neighbors are wondering why law enforcement couldn't do more to stop some of the things from happening. Others are wondering when someone will be held accountable.

"I would love to get a list of all these kids' mothers and send them these videos and say hey do you know this is what your children are doing," said Linda Ziegler, the treasurer of the CUF Neighborhood Association.

Ziegler said she feels the parties are getting so out of control, and that the city and the university need to intervene.

"I'm not particularly happy about having to go on TV all the time but I've been sending nasty letters to Pinto at UC and City Council and everybody I can think of," Ziegler said.

WCPO called and emailed members of the council on Monday and Tuesday. Council member Liz Keating said Tuesday night, "I have been in communication with city administration multiple times regarding the incidents involving UC students and impacting the CUF residents. The city has had meetings with representatives from UC and their public safety department. Another one is scheduled for this week."

WCPO also reached out to UC President Dr. Neville Pinto. Meanwhile, neighbors like Roark are thinking the worst, about what could come this next weekend.

City records show three property damage reports. Roark also said she's in the process of filing a formal complaint to police about what happened to her car, but she's not hopeful the people who damaged her car will be held accountable.

