Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood

CINCINNATI — In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.

One video shows students setting a shopping cart on fire and throwing it off the roof of a building. Another video, showed hundreds of students in the streets and one of them dancing on top of a police car. The parties took place along Rohs Street.

Saturday night, another party brought students to the area. The city and UC both responded to residents concerns.

Letters were sent to residents along Flora Street, for a party students called Flora Fest was set to take place.

The letter warned residents to obey the law, or else they could face consequences. It also noted how the area would be heavily monitored.

City of Cincinnati Law, Mark Manning

The University also responded with their department of public safety who posted a video on Facebook, along with a flyer reminding students of the consequences they could face if they break any ordinances.

Cincinnati Police

Linda Ziegler with the CUF Neighborhood Association says the warnings aren’t enough.

"We would like the city to enforce their existing laws,” Ziegler said. She shared photos of the aftermath of last weekends party. The photos showed liter on the streets.

"I don't know if party is the correct word, more like riot," she said. “The aftermath of that was massive amounts of beer cans all over the place.”

There was a noticeable police presence Saturday night along Flora streets. Officers blocked off a portion of the road, while students attended the party.

Ziegler says concerns have been on-going.

"The problem is that much of our residential neighborhoods have been taken over by landlords who rent just to students,” she said.

Students we spoke to say they understand the need for enforcement.

"I think that they're (parties) really fun but, just be courteous and safe,” student Angelina Robinson said. “Look out for your peers.”

Ziegler says she will continue to push for change in her community. “City tax payers are left to pay for clean up and babysitting of these UC students and it's ridiculous."