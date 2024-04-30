Court docs: Mom charged after child finds unsecured firearm, shoots himself

CINCINNATI — A mom was arrested after her child found an unsecured firearm and shot himself, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court documents.

The documents said the incident occurred approximately a week ago in the 600 block of Straight Street.

According to the documents, 23-year-old Jana Ryce "left an unsecured loaded firearm in the bedroom."

Her child gained access to the weapon and shot himself in the leg, the documents said.

Jana Ryce was charged with endangering children.

She was released on an electronic monitoring bond.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

The documents did not detail who owned the firearm left in the bedroom.

