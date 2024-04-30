Two inmates die in Clermont County jail in three months, BCI investigated each death

BATAVIA, Ohio — Two inmates in the Clermont County jail have died within three months of one another, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Angela Thornton died in the early morning hours of February 15 while 33-year-old Jessica Windsor died in the evening of April 28.

In each of those deaths, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in by the sheriff's office to investigate, which BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin said is a routine procedure for in-custody deaths.

Irwin said the investigation into Thornton's death was completed and referred to the prosecutor's office on April 22 — which Irwin said is the next step in the agency's procedure.

"When BCI is requested to investigate a potential crime, it serves as an independent fact finder," said Irwin in an email. "Once completed, a BCI investigation is referred to the county prosecutor of jurisdiction for their review/presentation to a grand jury."

BCI's investigation into Windsor's death remains ongoing, according to Irwin.

Thornton and Windsor had each been arrested for drug-related offenses three days before they were found unresponsive in their cells, the sheriff's office said.

Each inmate was also housed alone in their cells, according to the sheriff's office.

In February, Thornton was found unresponsive in her cell at 1:42 a.m. by correctional staff at the Clermont County jail, a press release from the sheriff's office says. Correctional officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts, but additional aid was requested from EMS personnel at 1:48 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

EMS arrived at the jail 10 minutes later and continued life-saving measures, but Thornton was pronounced dead at 2:16 a.m. at the jail, according to the sheriff's office.

BCI was called in to conduct an investigation and process the scene; the sheriff's office said there were no visible injuries on Thornton and no foul play was suspected in her death. Her body was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, though the Clermont County Sheriff's Office did not say what the results of that autopsy was or what Thornton's cause of death was ruled.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, a bench warrant for Thornton was issued in November 2023 for charges related to possession of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin; she was booked into the jail on Feb. 12, the sheriff's office said.

Windsor was found unresponsive in her cell by jail staff on April 28 at 8:10 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Like with Thornton, the sheriff's office said life-saving efforts were begun immediately, though EMS personnel were called at 8:14 p.m.

EMS arrived at 8:21 p.m., and at 8:45 p.m., Windsor was taken to Clermont Mercy Hosptial where she was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m.

The sheriff's office said, like Thornton, Windsor was found with no visible injuries and officials do not suspect foul play in her death. Windsor was initially arrested for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, resisting arrest and a bench warrant that had been issued for drug abused instruments; she was booked into the jail on April 25.