More than 20 cars damaged overnight in Blue Ash, Reading in string of break-ins

BLUE ASH, Ohio — More than 20 cars were targeted in a string of break-ins in Blue Ash and Reading over the weekend.

“It took a couple of hours to get it cleaned,” said Kyle Dy, a resident at Deercross Apartments.

Several cars were hit throughout the complex. Residents told WCPO the break-ins took place early Sunday morning. Two people said they saw a group of suspects in at least two cars.

“We were about to eave to go somewhere to eat lunch, but never happened,” Dy said.

Dy said he wants to install a security camera after the incident.

Multiple residents told WCPO the suspects didn’t take anything from their vehicles, but had rummaged through their cars.

“I mean, they're looking for something,” Dy said. “I’m not sure for sure. I don't know what.”

More cars were targeted in a nearby Reading neighborhood. Neighbors there said they believed suspects hit seven or eight.

Similar incidents have plagued various pockets of the Tri-State over the past year.

Last fall, a Cincinnati Police official warned Cincinnati City Council about the rising threat of gun thefts from cars. The official said thefts from vehicles where a gun was stolen were up 30% over the prior year.

WCPO contacted Blue Ash Police about the incident is awaiting a response.