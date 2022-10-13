Car crashes over embankment on Central Parkway

CINCINNATI — If you are planning on driving on Central Parkway near the Western Hills Viaduct anytime soon you might want to take a different route.
A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood.
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.
A WCPO crew is on the scene right now.
This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
