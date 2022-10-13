Watch Now
Car crashes over embankment on Central Parkway

It is unclear if anyone was injured
Central PKWY crash 2
IMG_0344.JPG
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:54:15-04

CINCINNATI  — If you are planning on driving on Central Parkway near the Western Hills Viaduct anytime soon you might want to take a different route.

A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.

A WCPO crew is on the scene right now.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

