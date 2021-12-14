Rumpke investigating garbage truck explosion, fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Rumpke Waste & Recycling is investigating the cause of a garbage truck explosion on Tuesday in West Chester.

The truck caught fire around 6 a.m. on State Route 747 near Devitt Drive.

Rumpke Communications Manager Molly Yeager said the driver smelled something burning in the engine compartment shortly before the truck burst into flames.

The driver quickly pulled over and escaped without injuries. West Chester police spokeswoman Barbra Wilson said investigators believe some sort of mechanical issue in the engine compartment sparked the fire. Rumpke said it is working to pinpoint exactly where in the truck it started

The West Chester Fire Department was able to put out the fire. The southbound lanes on State Route 747 were closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the area. The road is now clear.

