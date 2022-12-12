CPD search for 2 endangered adults that haven't been seen in nearly a week

CINCINNATI — Eligh Jones Junior hasn't been seen in nearly a week, Cincinnati police said.

He went missing on December 7 after leaving his home on Mustang Drive in Westwood.

According to investigators, Jones, 34, is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, fetal alcohol syndrome, psychosis and a conduct disorder along with developmental disabilities.

Cincinnati Police Department District 3 needs assistance in locating the listed endangered missing person. Please see attached information. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/4BCOq0OgZy — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 12, 2022

Investigators said Jones is believed to be with a woman named Ashley Washington. The 23-year-old was also reported missing on December 7 in College Hill.

According to CPD, Washington has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, intermediate explosive disorder, asthma and high blood pressure.

Cincinnati Police Department District 5 needs assistance in locating the listed endangered missing person. Please see attached information. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/y3FCAQRK4u — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 9, 2022

If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.

