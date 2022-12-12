Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

CPD search for 2 endangered adults that haven't been seen in nearly a week

They are believed to be together
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ashley Washington and Eligh Jones
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:10:36-05

CINCINNATI — Eligh Jones Junior hasn't been seen in nearly a week, Cincinnati police said.

He went missing on December 7 after leaving his home on Mustang Drive in Westwood.

According to investigators, Jones, 34, is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, fetal alcohol syndrome, psychosis and a conduct disorder along with developmental disabilities.

Investigators said Jones is believed to be with a woman named Ashley Washington. The 23-year-old was also reported missing on December 7 in College Hill.

According to CPD, Washington has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, intermediate explosive disorder, asthma and high blood pressure.

If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.

READ MORE
72-year-old man with autism hasn't been seen in 6 days
Missing Louisiana girls and their dog found safe, reunited with parents
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

More local news:
Re-elected Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds' criminal trial begins Monday PD: Woman in custody after barricading herself in stranger's home Threat found on bathroom wall, extra police presence at LMMS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.