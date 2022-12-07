Pierce Township police searching for missing 71-year-old with autism, cognitive disabilities

PIERCE TWP., Ohio — The Pierce Township Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old with autism.

Thomas Mills, 71, is described as a white man, 4'11'' and 115 pound with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, the Clermont County Communications Center said.

Mills suffers from a delayed mental capacity, as well.

Pierce Township Police Department

The Clermont County Communication Center said Mills was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6 around 8 a.m. He was seen leaving with family in the Amelia Court Apartment's parking lot, which is located at 1381 W Ohio Pike, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Mills whereabouts are asked to call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100. You can also call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231.

