CPD officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle Downtown

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Cincinnati, investigators said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street.

Police said the officer was on foot when the incident happened.

Investigators have not provided an update on the officer's condition.

CPD has not released the identity of the officer involved and the department has not provided any additional information about what led up to the crash.

Police have also not said if the driver will face any charges.

