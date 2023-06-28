CPD captain under investigation for alleged derogatory comments, making threats toward another officer

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police captain is under investigation for allegedly making derogatory comments and threats toward another officer, Cincinnati police said.

Captain Danita Pettis has been reassigned to CPD's records section while human resources investigates a third-party audio recording of a telephone conversation. During the conversation, Pettis, who is also the president of the Sentinal Police Association, allegedly makes "derogatory comments and threatens workplace hostility" toward another officer.

The investigation from human resources comes at the recommendation of CPD's Internal Investigations Section.

Chief Theresa Theetge said as chief it's her duty to make sure any member of the CPD is thoroughly investigated for allegations of any misconduct.

"Immediately when this allegation was brought to my attention, this matter was referred to our City of Cincinnati Human Resources Department for investigation," Theetge said.

Theetge said she expects all CPD members and officers to treat one another with respect and professionalism.

"I will say this, there is no difference in the level of expected behavior that CPD personnel must display towards those who serve verses how we treat our very own peers and colleagues," Theetge said.

