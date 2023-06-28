Police: 16-year-old arrested in OTR drive-by shooting that injured 4, including 2 teens and 10-year-old

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with shooting four people, including two teens and a 10-year-old, in Over-the-Rhine last month, Cincinnati police announced on Wednesday.

Police said that the teen was arrested June 21 on eight counts of felonious assault.

The arrest is in connection to a May 31 drive-by shooting near OTR's Grant Park along McMicken Avenue.

The shooting led to a 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old being transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds, Cincinnati police said. A man in his 20s was also shot and sent to UC Medical Center. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

Surveillance video that captured the shooting showed multiple people, including small children, walking along the sidewalk before three people in a black sedan drive by leaning out of the windows and fire more than 20 shots at the group. Once the car leaves the view of the camera, the shooters continue to fire.

RAW: Drive-by shooting in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said at least 59 evidence markers were placed at various locations in the blocked off area. She said most of those markers were shell casings from bullets.

"These were children walking down the street," Theetge said. "That is unacceptable for somebody to think they can drive down the street, fire this many rounds and just keep driving, and think they're going to get away with it."

Police didn't specify if if they were looking for additional suspects, but Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said "one is a start for us."

Police said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD's District One Investigative Unit at 513-352-3505.

READ MORE:

'We're right in the middle': Over-the-Rhine resource groups work to improve safety around Grant Park

We asked CPD chief Teresa Theetge about the uptick in youth violence. Here's what she said needs to happen.

Advocates call for city-wide response to increased gun violence in Cincinnati