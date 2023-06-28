Police: 75-year-old woman dies almost two weeks after crash in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A 75-year-old woman has died almost two weeks after a crash in College Hill, Cincinnati police said.

On June 17, Linda Schiering was driving her 2020 Subaru north on Pawnee Drive when didn't stop at a stop sign. Schiering's vehicle struck a Dodge Charge being operated by a 41-year-old man who was driving eastbound on W. North Bend Road.

Schiering was transported to UC Medical Center, and she died on June 27 due to her injuries.

The 41-year-old man was also transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Schiering and the man were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

