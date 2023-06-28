Police: Man dies after crashing motorcycle through building in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing through the side of a building in Sharonville, the Sharonville Police Department said.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday along Lebanon Road. The building the motorcyclist crashed into used to hold the Women's Centers of Ohio, but Google says that is permanently closed.

Emily Gibney/WCPO

Police said a man died in the crash, but they did not release his identity.

It's unclear what caused the man to veer off the road and crash into the building. Police also didn't say if he was wearing a helmet.

Lebanon Road is closed near Sharon Woods Drive due to the crash.

