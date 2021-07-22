Police: Arrests made in June Westwood homicide

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said Thursday they arrested two people in connection to the June shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Macke in Westwood.

On June 24, officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue for a crash. When officers arrived on scene, they found Macke behind the wheel of the crashed car with at least one gunshot wound. Macke died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested Christian Henderson, 19, and a 16-year-old girl in connection to the shooting. Both are charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.