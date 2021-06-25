Police: Man died after being shot, crashing car Thursday in Westwood

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said a man died after he was shot and crashed his car Thursday night in Westwood.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue for a crash. When officers arrived on scene, they found 23-year-old Luke Macke behind the wheel of the crashed car with at least one gunshot wound.

First responders tried to save Macke, but he died at the scene.

Police have not said if there are any suspects in this case, and they are still investigating this incident.