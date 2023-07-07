'Thoughts and prayers are great, but that's not enough': Gun violence reduction advocates march in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Members of the pacifist Church of Brethren Gun Violence Prevention Team marched down Plum St. to Cincinnati City Hall alongside On Earth Peace Wednesday afternoon, calling for sweeping reforms to protect both children and adults from gun violence.

Cincinnati police data indicates 37 minors have been involved in gun violence this year — more than double the number at this point in 2022.

The marchers came from all over the U.S. to bring attention to the rash of gun violence affecting all of their communities.

"We live outside of Washington D.C. in the suburbs, and we've had enough of being hurt by guns or anyone being hurt by guns," said Pastor Timothy Hollenberg-Duffy.

Hollenberg-Duffy said when he looks at his 4-year-old daughter Anita and 1-year-old son Ira it hurts to know so many young lives have been destroyed by gun violence.

"It's like the simplest message we're taught in Sunday school is not to hurt people," he said.

Matt Guynn, On Peace Earth's organizing director, said the Church of Brethren is launching a nationwide program where its members can become gun violence prevention advocates however they'd like: helping with mental health crises, mentoring youth, advocating for law changes, and more.

"If there's a way that this rally can say to people here in Cincinnati get involved here, that's the message we want to get out," Guynn said.

Maryland-based church member Sandi Rogers said that even though the church is based in faith, it wasn't enough to rely on higher powers to prevent violence.

"Get up and get active instead of being sorry," Rogers said. "We're a faith-based church. Thoughts and prayers are great, but that's not enough. We have to put feet to our prayers."

The rally came a day after one of Cincinnati's most prominent gun violence prevention advocates, Peterson Mingo, lost his great-niece in a shooting.

RELATED: Anti-violence advocate loses 18-year-old niece in Cincinnati drive-by double shooting

The group of rally goes said they've learned over their church's 300-year pacifist history that change can take significant time, but they were willing to serve for the long haul.

"We call ourselves a living peace church, and we know that people hurt people to get what they want," said Hollenberg-Duffy. "Somebody has got to be there to say enough is enough."