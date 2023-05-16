Court docs: Woman defecates on altar at Good Samaritan Hospital chapel, smears feces with photo

CINCINNATI — A Loveland woman is facing a felony charge after she purposely defecated on the altar in a hospital chapel, according to court documents

Laura Miniard, 26, allegedly entered the chapel located inside Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday, defecated on the altar and then used fabric runner on the altar to "wipe herself," court documents show.

Miniard also used a picture in the chapel to smear her feces on the table of the alter, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

According to court documents, she was arrested Monday.

Miniard was charged with felony desecration of a place of worship.

Her bond was set at $2,500 during her first court appearance Tuesday.

READ MORE

2 Texas longhorn cows still on the loose in Fairfield Township: 'They aren't cooperating'

WATCH: Bodycam video shows police respond to woman set on fire in Fairfield Township

'I started with 40 pounds of worms': Backyard business owner wiggles her way into composting