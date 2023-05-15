3 Texas longhorn steers on the loose in Fairfield Township | 'They aren't cooperating'

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — If you see three large cows wandering around the woods of Butler County, call police.

Three massive Texas Longhorn steers have been running free since Sunday night around 5 p.m. after they escaped from a Fairfield Township farm near Keenland Drive.

Hobby farmer and steer owner Brandon Cantwell said his neighbor wanted to show the animals off to his grandchildren Sunday night. While they were looking at the creatures, something spooked them and they jumped the fence and ran off into the woods.

"Two of them did it initially and the third one just didn't want to feel left out I guess," Cantwell said.

Cantwell said the three female longhorns are new to the neighborhood. He's had them about three weeks and they are still getting used to people.

One of them is relatively friendly but the other two are standoffish, he said.

Cantwell said they are very docile creatures but warned not to corner them. He said it is best to let them be and let the professionals handle try and bring them home.

Right now, Fairfield Township police, Cantwell and rancher Robert Campbell are trying to herd them toward the farm.

"At this point it's a waiting game," Campbell said. "They'll come out of the woods when they are ready."

Fairfield Township police reached out to Campbell for help. He's a local who owns a small herd of cattle.

Campbell said he's spotted them multiple times since they escaped. At one point he was able to feed one of them out of his hands before they decided to wander back into the woods.

"They are staying pretty much out of site," Campbell said. "They aren't cooperating."