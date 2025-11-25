WATCH: Several shots fired in Kroger parking lot in Corryville, suspect fled scene

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Corryville, damaging the window of Kroger, Cincinnati police said.

Cincinnati police told us that shots were fired in Kroger's parking lot, which is located right next to the University of Cincinnati's campus.

Video shared with us from a nearby business captures roughly 10 shots fired in the parking lot.

Watch the full surveillance video below:

Surveillance Video Shots Fired Corryville Krogero

No one was injured, police said, but a window at the Kroger was damaged by the gunfire.

We spoke with Kyle, who was nearby when the shots rang out. He told us he ducked down after he heard the gunfire because he didn't know how close it was to him or what was going on.

Police said they believe the suspect left the area in a grey Chrysler 300 with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD.