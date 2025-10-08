Prosecutor: 6 indicted in 'violent attack' that injured 3 in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Six people have been indicted in connection with what the prosecutor's office called a "violent attack" that left three people injured in Corryville this September.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced 21-year-old Kenneth Bolin, 20-year-old Austin Smith, 18-year-old Joshua Ansteatt, 18-year-old Hayley Hornsby, 19-year-old Deontae Conyers and 18-year-old Brayden Hall have been indicted on aggravated rioting and felonious assault charges.

According to officials, three people were walking home after picking up pizza at around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13. When they passed a large group on Short Vine, one of the people in the group asked for the pizza. After the three refused, one person in the group punched one of the victims in the head from behind twice, knocking him out.

When he fell to the ground, several other people jumped in and began kicking and punching him. Officials said he had a broken jaw, a black eye and multiple cuts and bruises from the attack.

A second male victim was also hurt while trying to shield his friend, the prosecutor's office said. He sustained a dislocated jaw and was concussed.

The prosecutor's office said a female victim walking with them also suffered a facial injury during the attack.

"I am not going to tolerate random attacks on our streets," Pillich said in a release regarding the indictments. "Those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone should be safe walking home with a late-night pizza or enjoying Cincinnati’s nightlife without fear of being attacked."

If convicted, those indicted will face up to 17.5 years in prison for felony charges and up to 180 days in jail for their misdemeanor charge.