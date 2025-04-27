Watch Now
CPD: Shooting in Corryville leaves one injured

CINCINNATI — A teenager was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near the University of Cincinnati, according to Sgt. M. Reynolds of CPD.

The shooting happened around 2:50 Sunday morning on the 2700 block of Glendora Avenue. Officers on the scene said someone jumped out of a white vehicle and fired about 10 rounds. The shooting was not a drive-by, according to officers.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The victim, a male in his late teens, was taken to UC. There is no word on his condition.

Officers say there is no threat to students at the university.

