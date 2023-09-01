CPD: 1 person critically injured after shooting in Corryville

CINCINNATI — One person was critically injured, sustaining those life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Corryville late Thursday evening, according to the Cincinnati police.

Police said the victim was shot in the stomach and transported to UC Medical Center.

Police were visible at the scene near McDonald's in the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Drive into the early Friday morning hours conducting their investigation.

This shooting occurred in a populated area, just hundreds of feet from area hospitals, businesses and the University.

Police have not released any additional information at this time, including if they have any suspects or what may have have led up to this event.

Police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information or tips on this shooting.