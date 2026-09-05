Cincinnati police initiate road closures around UC campus after shootings

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers initiated roadblocks on Calhoun and McMillan Streets between Vine Street and Clifton Avenue Friday to improve safety after a series of shootings near the University of Cincinnati campus, according to social media posts by the department.

Business owners in the area heavily criticized the closures because they coincide with one of the busiest weekends of the year near campus: The first home football game for Bearcats Football.

Clifton Heights Business Association President J.D. DuBois blasted the move, saying the small businesses between Calhoun and McMillan rely on traffic and ease of access, and a heavy police presence could deter people from visiting.

"I think it's a huge overreach," DuBois said. "I think it's a poor excuse for a tactic to combat crime. They're basically shutting down the streets because it's possible a large group could gather, and it's possible someone in that group could commit a crime."

WATCH: CPD closes roads around UC business district during busy weekend

Cincinnati Police close streets near UC to increase safety

We watched as the shutdown was implemented after 9 p.m. instead of the announced 8 p.m. closure. The nightly closures are supposed to continue Saturday and Sunday nights, with the roads opening at 4 a.m. the following mornings.

Police said the closures would not impact traffic around the UC Home game, which starts at 3:30 p.m., but they asked for visitors to plan to follow posted signs and directions from officers while allowing for extra time to get through the area.

DuBois is concerned one shutdown could lead to another.

"The next UC home football game is at seven. I don't know what the plan is, but you can't shut down the whole business district for a 7 o'clock home football game," he said.

The department said that during closures, residents with a valid parking permit will be allowed through the closure to access their parked vehicles. Employees working at businesses in the area will also be permitted through to park.