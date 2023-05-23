1 hospitalized after shooting in Corryville

CINCINNATI — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Corryville Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said a man was shot at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Donahue Street. Police said the man's injuries are considered life-threatening.

The man's co-worker, Aladdin Roper, said they were in the area doing landscaping work when he was shot.

"I just know that me and my co-worker was just doing our job, and we went to go get beverages because it's a hot day out," Roper said. "In an instant, we heard the shots ... and we responded. Come to find out, it was our co-worker."

Roper said officers were already at the scene when they arrived, but none of them could provide any information on what happened.

The intersection will be blocked for the next few hours as police investigate the shooting.