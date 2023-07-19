Watch Now
Coroner: Man dies days after Cincinnati motorcycle crash

Posted at 10:20 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 10:20:50-04

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a weekend motorcycle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Patrick Moran, 56, was seriously injured in a crash on the eastbound ramp of State Route 126 near northbound I-75 in Cincinnati around 10 p.m. on July 14.

The roadway was closed for part of the night while crews cleaned up debris and conducted a crash investigation.

According to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Moran died in the hospital Tuesday night.

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.

