Coney Island attempts to establish new world record for most people down a water slide in 24 hours

CINCINNATI — Coney Island will attempt to establish a new world record for the most people down a water slide in 24 hours.

The clock will begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday and end 11:59 a.m. Saturday. The park will remain open overnight to keep the clock going.

The record-setting attempt will take place on the green ‘Twister’ body slide. Each individual can only be counted once.

Coney Island officials started planning this in 2019, but plans were delayed due to COVID-19.

You will not have to pay fees for parking or admission if you come to Coney Island between midnight and 10 a.m. to participate in the world record.

Everyone who participates in the attempt will receive a free ticket to return to Coney Island on another day during the season and a souvenir world record participant wristband, and a Coney Island sticker.

