Balloon Glow at Coney Island returns Saturday

CINCINNATI — The LaRosa's Balloon Glow at Coney Island is back Saturday for the holiday weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event features more than a dozen hot air balloons lit up for the holiday festivities. There will also be live music and entertainment with a fireworks show put on by Rozzi's Fireworks over Lake Como.

Coney Island will also keep it's pool open later than usual until 9:30 p.m. and the pool area open until 11 p.m. so people can watch the firework show poolside in a lounge chair.

