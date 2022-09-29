Watch Now
Police: Pedestrian struck in College Hill

Posted at 8:25 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 08:25:11-04

CINCINNATI  — North Bend Road is closed between Savannah Avenue and Simpson Avenue after a pedestrian was struck, Cincinnati police said in a Tweet early Thursday morning.

The person was hit on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place.

Investigators have not provided any information on the condition of the victim.

There are pieces of a bicycle on the scene but investigators have not said if a biker was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

