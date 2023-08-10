Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at McEvoy Park in College Hill

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting at McEvoy Park in College Hill Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the park at around 4:45 p.m. following reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men shot.

One man was taken to UC Medical Center with what police said were serious injuries. The other was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify either man and could not provide information on a possible suspect.

CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said people were at the park at the time of the shooting, calling on people to help with the Homicide Unit's investigation.

"This is something we cannot do on our own," Mitchell said. "We have got to work together to get this solved. Let's work together to try to get this taken care of."

Mitchell noted that with Cincinnati Public Schools starting soon and little league football taking place, the park is often crowded at this time of day.

WCPO will provide more information on the shooting as soon as it is available.