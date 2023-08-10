Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCollege Hill

Actions

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at McEvoy Park in College Hill

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati police cruiser McEvoy Park
Posted at 5:55 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 17:55:26-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting at McEvoy Park in College Hill Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the park at around 4:45 p.m. following reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men shot.

One man was taken to UC Medical Center with what police said were serious injuries. The other was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify either man and could not provide information on a possible suspect.

CPD Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said people were at the park at the time of the shooting, calling on people to help with the Homicide Unit's investigation.

"This is something we cannot do on our own," Mitchell said. "We have got to work together to get this solved. Let's work together to try to get this taken care of."

Mitchell noted that with Cincinnati Public Schools starting soon and little league football taking place, the park is often crowded at this time of day.

WCPO will provide more information on the shooting as soon as it is available.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Cincinnati police arrest man accused of murdering pregnant woman in Avondale River City Corrections inmate wanted after she walked away from job interview Cincinnati Public Schools implements changes to address busing issues

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.