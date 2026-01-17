Critically missing man in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Police Department sent out a Critical Missing Alert on Saturday morning for a young man who went missing on Friday evening.

The man is Joshua McDowell, 22, who is listed as 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has more facial hair than pictured in the most recent photo. He was last seen in the 700 block of Monte Lane at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Police are actively searching for him in the Monte Casino neighborhood.

McDowell is believed to be a danger to himself. He does not have access to a vehicle, and his phone is still pinging in the neighborhood.

Covington PD will release updates as they become available. They ask anyone who has any information or knows where he is to call Detective Gregg Andrews at 859-292-2271 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.