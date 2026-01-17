One dead in Warren County crash

TURTLE CREEK TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Warren County, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a 2023 Honda CRV traveling north on Interstate 71 went off the left side of the road and rolled several times. The sole occupant of the car, Charles Watkins, 23, of La Fayette, Georgia, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes on the interstate.

Watkins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSHP was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Warren County Coroner's Office, the Turtle Creek Fire Department and EMS and Jacob's Towing.

The crash is under investigation by the Lebanon Pst.