Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead in Warren County crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

TURTLE CREEK TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Warren County, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a 2023 Honda CRV traveling north on Interstate 71 went off the left side of the road and rolled several times. The sole occupant of the car, Charles Watkins, 23, of La Fayette, Georgia, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes on the interstate.

Watkins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSHP was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Warren County Coroner's Office, the Turtle Creek Fire Department and EMS and Jacob's Towing.

The crash is under investigation by the Lebanon Pst.

The Week As It Happened

More local news:
Critically missing man in Covington OH GOP lawmakers want daycare cameras to combat 'fraud' that hasn't been proven Kentucky medical cannabis rollout: when will dispensaries open in NKY?

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want to talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together