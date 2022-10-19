Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCollege Hill

Actions

Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting

college hill shooting
Rae Hines/WCPO
college hill shooting
Posted at 8:54 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 20:54:01-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police said District 5 officers responded to the intersection of Belmont and Larch Avenue before 8 p.m. for a shooting. Police said two people were shot, one of whom died at the scene.

The second shooting victim does not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
Family and newborn baby safe, 5 displaced after College Hill fire
Remains found in Nevada's belong to missing College Hill man
College Hill community takes a stand, pushing for pedestrian safety

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather FREE anytime!