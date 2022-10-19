Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police said District 5 officers responded to the intersection of Belmont and Larch Avenue before 8 p.m. for a shooting. Police said two people were shot, one of whom died at the scene.

The second shooting victim does not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Family and newborn baby safe, 5 displaced after College Hill fire

Remains found in Nevada's belong to missing College Hill man

College Hill community takes a stand, pushing for pedestrian safety