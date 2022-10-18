VIDEO: Cincinnati police search for suspect in attempted abduction in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a woman in the Carthage neighborhood this weekend.

Police shared surveillance footage showing a man in an orange shirt attempting to grab a woman walking at the intersection of E Seymour Avenue and Market Place at around 4 p.m. Sunday. As the woman crosses the intersection, video shows the man speeding up to her and grabbing her with both hands. The woman appears to drop her phone and lift both legs off the ground, fighting him off until he lets go of her.

"It was surprising because I would never have expected anything like this to happen," the woman said in a statement provided by police. "The only thing I was thinking of was my family, that I wouldn’t see them again. That is why I was fighting so hard to get away. It was frightening."

The woman is able to run off as the guy turns back around. Video shows the man driving a possibly gold late model Toyota Carolla.

Security video shows attempted abduction

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attempted abduction or has more information to call 513-569-8600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

READ MORE

Police: Child was inside car when man was found shot and killed in West Price Hill

Cincinnati police respond to shooting report that turns out to be 2 people filming a TikTok video, 1 arrested

FOP president: Cincinnati police could face recruiting, retirement challenges in near future