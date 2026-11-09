Authorities seek help in identifying man found dead in College Hill

CINCINNATI — A man was found dead near Marlowe Avenue in College Hill on Wednesday, prompting authorities to ask the public for help identifying him.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the man likely died of natural causes, as no injuries were found on his body. The man has a tattoo on his chest that reads, "No Worries."

Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

Additionally, officials determined that he previously had head surgery.

WARNING: The image below shows a deceased person and may be disturbing to some viewers. Authorities released the image in an effort to identify the person. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chief Investigator Maria Stewart at (513) 946-8702.