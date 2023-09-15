Watch Now
Teen arrested for fatally shooting 25-year-old in Clifton's Gaslight District

Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 15, 2023
CINCINNATI — A teen has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Clifton's Gaslight District on Sept. 10, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was arrested with the assistance of the Shaker Heights Police Department on Sept. 14.

Officers were called to Brookline Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. that day after receiving reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a vehicle crashed into trees and a person outside of the vehicle shot to death.

Police said at the time they believed the man had been driving when he was shot, which likely caused him to crash.

CPD initially said they were searching for two suspects.

The identity of the 25-year-old man who was killed that day has not yet been released. A report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed a John Doe as the victim of an apparent homicide that happened on Brookline Avenue.

