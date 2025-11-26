Good Plates Eatery hosts annual Thanksgiving food giveaway, hands out thousands of meals

CINCINNATI — At one Clifton restaurant on Wednesday, the Thanksgiving spirit was in full swing.

Good Plates Eatery said they estimated they'd give out 3,500 meals during their sixth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway this year.

Meals are offered to anyone who stops in, with no questions asked.

“It’s a tough time for people right now,” said Good Plates Eatery owner Andrew Schlanser. “The holidays are always a tough time. So, being able to just give that little bit extra back is why we do it.”

It all started back in 2020, when Good Plates first opened its doors, and many on the University of Cincinnati’s campus couldn’t go home for the holiday.

“It was just a weird time, and we were like, we might as well make some food. So we just did it when we were open that Wednesday and had it on the stove, and said come on in, and it was like 25-30 meals,” Schlanser said.

WATCH: How the community came together to feed thousands this holiday season

Restaurant gives out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals

From there, the tradition grew and has now become an annual event for many in the community.

“I love coming here, and I think they’re so nice for doing this for us. I’ve been coming here the past three years for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I love it,” said Melinda Young.

It’s not just food that people can take. There are also coats, hats, gloves, personal care items, other food products and more on the tables at Good Plates.

I asked Young what it meant to have a community restaurant provide resources to people in need.

“It means a lot to all of us because I need coats. And my grandbabies, I have them all the time, (they) need coats,” Young said. “And the food is awesome.”

Local community organizations also partnered with Good Plates to spread the love even more. Cincinnati Animal Care provided free pet meals and non-profit Project Hope made sure everyone stayed warm with clothing donations.

WCPO Clothes up for grabs at Good Plates Eatery.

“A lot of times, gloves and hats, like the little things that we kinda take for granted, are things that a lot of people who are underserved need," said Hope Griffin, Founder and CEO of Project Hope.

Good Plates Eatery will do another giveaway for children on Christmas Eve. The door will open at 11 a.m. that day for anyone who needs a free meal or other necessities.

If you’re interested in donating items to Good Plates Christmas giveaway, you can drop them off at their restaurant at 235 W McMillan St.

If you want to donate money to the cause, you can either drop off cash or checks at the restaurant or donate online.