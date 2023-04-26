'Get a damn job': Clifton business owner tired of getting ripped off with counterfeit money

CINCINNATI — Local businesses are on high alert after owners discovered realistic counterfeit money in their cash registers.

The Cincinnati Police Department released these photos of a suspect they are trying to identify.

Cincinnati Police Department District 5 is investigating the below pictured suspect using counterfeit US currency.



Please see attached information and contact Investigator Morrissey at 513-569-8582 with any further information on identifying this suspect. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/R0I9brguOb — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 24, 2023

Police believe he made four purchases on April 17 before presenting a counterfeit $100 bill at the Clifton restaurant, The Whole Bowl. Owner Micah Ovadia said his business has now been fooled by fake money a few times, most recently with a $50 bill and two $10 bills.

“This is the first time we’ve ever encountered a counterfeit bill, we weren’t really on the lookout for it,” Ovadia said. “It was authentic looking enough and our transactions are very quick so I can see how something like that would slip by my staff.”

The bills do look real, but if you look closely on the back - they are labeled “for motion picture use only.”

Micah Ovadia



Micah Ovadia



Micah Ovadia



According to Ovadia, there’s a lot of chatter about the fake money in the restaurant circles and it’s turning up at other restaurants as well. He said something like this has a big impact on his small business.

“For us to take a loss like that, it hurts certainly,” he said. “It hurts me and it hurts my employees.”

Ovadia is now offering some advice to the suspects.

“To the people who did this, all I would say is get a damn job,” he said. “Instead of papering the streets with fake bills, try papering the street with your resume. There are businesses all up and down Ludlow who are hiring. We’re hiring, all over the city people are in demand for workers.”

Ovadia said they keep a close eye on their surveillance cameras and have turned videos and the counterfeit bills over to police. Ovadia is offering a $200 reward to anyone who helps with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Ovadia said he understands he’s not getting his money back, but he’d like to prevent other businesses from being ripped off.

READ MORE

Residents protest plans for new dog park in Clifton

Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood

Watch: Corryville barber goes viral with heartwarming haircut video of boy with Down syndrome