CPD: Man shot multiple times outside Clifton hotel, victim in critical condition

Police search for 2 suspects
At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Camp Washington hotel, Cincinnati police said. Officers said a man was shot several times outside the Budget Host Hotel on Central Parkway just before 11 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, investigators said.
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 16, 2023
CINCINNATI — At least one person is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Clifton hotel, Cincinnati police said.

Officers said a man was shot several times outside the Budget Host Hotel on Central Parkway just before 11 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, investigators said.

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a women in a dark pick-up truck.

