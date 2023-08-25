Clifton bar The St. Clair to permanently shut down after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A longtime Clifton bar is permanently closing its doors Saturday.

The St. Clair, which opened along Calhoun Street in 2013, announced Wednesday that its last day of business will be Saturday, Aug. 26.

"Our hearts are heavy to share that this weekend, Saturday August 26, will be our last day of operation before shutting our doors for good," the bar said via social media. "With our sister bar Keystone saying goodbye to Calhoun, we are doing the same."

The bar is owned by Four Entertainment Group (4EG), and its sister bar Keystone's Mac Shack left its nearby Calhoun Street location for a Short Vine location three months ago.

The St. Clair was also one of the first businesses to open within the massive, two-block University Square development, which also opened in 2013.

In the announcement post, The St. Clair also thanked its staff and customers for making "The St. Clair feel like home over the past 10 years."

"You have all made this place what it is today which is something that fills us with great gratitude as we say goodbye," the bar wrote. "We can't thank everyone enough for all the incredible memories you've helped us fill our walls with."

The bar did not give a reason for its permanent closure.

4EG also recently announced Monday that it would be shutting down Keystone Bar & Grill in Covington on Sept. 1. The bar and restaurant had been located on Greenup Street since 2007.

Outside of the St. Clair and Keystone, 4EG also owns multiple other bars in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, including Japp's, Killer Queen, Pilar, Beeline, Rosedale and Igby's.

The St. Clair will be open from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to celebrate its last day.