Keystone Bar & Grill will permanently close Covington location

COVINGTON, Ky. — Fans of mac 'n cheese in Covington will need to look elsewhere for their fix once Keystone Bar & Grill closes its location on Greenup Street for good.

The doors of the bar and restaurant space will close permanently on September 1, according to a social media post from the business.

"As one of the original establishments in the Roebling Point district, we have felt the love in 'the Cov' since our early days in 2007," reads the social media post.

Keystone's location on Short Vine will live on, however, so Covington fans won't have to travel far to get their fix. The social media post also says the restaurant has a "forthcoming location" on North High Street in Columbus.

Keystone will hold a "Last Bash" event that will run its entire final week, starting on Monday, August 28 and running until the last beverage is served on Friday, September 1. This weekend will be the final weekend brunch held in the space.

The post also says Keystone's team is working with private party hosts and catering customers to help them find alternate venues and options for any special events booked with Keystone for the coming months.

"Thank you again for all of your support of Keystone Bar & Grill throughout the years," reads the social media post. "We look forward to serving you at Keystone's Mac Shack and our 4EG bar locations for years to come."

The closure isn't an indication the company is struggling, the post maintains. It says that by closing the Covington location, the change will "open doors for the continued expansion of our 4EG bar locations across Cincinnati, Columbus, Chicago and beyond."