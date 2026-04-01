City West residents question what partial sale of property entails, CMHA offers some answers

CINCINNATI — Dozens of residents of a West End apartment complex spoke to city leaders Wednesday about their displeasure over the partial sale of the complex.

In November, the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority announced plans to sell 105 units at the City West housing development as part of a $200 million renovation plan.

CMHA officials said they took over the property when the previous owners defaulted on a $4 million loan.

CEO Gregory Johnson said CMHA will use money from the sale to pay off the debt and reinvest in the remaining units.

However, residents like Patricia Charlton said they feel their voices aren't being heard.

"It's more than the emotion, it's about our life," Charlton said.

WATCH: City West residents share concerns over sale of property while CMHA offers some answers

City West residents question what partial sale of property entails

Charlton said she and many others are concerned about the possibility of being relocated.

"It's not easy to have to move," Charlton said. "I'm 76 years old. I would like the rest of my life to stay in the senior building."

Judith Jones, who has lived at the complex for four years, said the uncertainty of the sale is causing anxiety for residents.

"You don't know if you'll have 30 days or 90 days before you have to move," Jones said.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney met with residents at City Hall over lunch. She listened to their concerns and offered support from the city.

"There's progress being made," Lemon Kearney said. "They're not forgotten. They're not being ignored."

The meeting was set up by Brian Garry, executive director of Neighborhoods United.

Garry said he was happy to see the residents' voices heard. He said he hopes it leads to more support for residents who may be impacted by the sale.

"Let them have peace," Garry said. "Let them stay in their homes where they've been for decades."

We also spoke to Johnson on Wednesday about the concerns that were brought up by those living in the complex.

He said the goal of the project is to improve the property.

"I know people went down to City Hall, and they talked about 'Save City West', but that's exactly what we're doing through this process. We're saving City West," Johnson said.

Johnson said no purchase agreement has been signed.

He also said that residents would not be displaced and would be moved into other units in the complex.

He said CMHA would offer support to residents who may need help moving.

Johnson said CMHA wants to make sure whoever buys the property has the residents' best interests in mind.

"It's not the highest bidder, it's the bidder that's going to have compassion like we have compassion," Johnson said.

Johnson said he's hopeful there will be a purchase agreement in place by July 1.

He said CMHA will meet with residents before anything is signed.

"The idea is that we are working with a partner that wants to work with the residents," Johnson said.