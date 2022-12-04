City Gospel Mission set to help hundreds of children this Christmas

CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission is gearing up to help around 600 children this Christmas.

The faith-based organization will open its Christmas store Dec. 7. The last day to shop will be on Dec. 10.

Families can get referred through local churches, and President of City Gospel Mission Roger Howell said there is a growing need for assistance.

“City Gospel Mission Christmas store helps families provide gifts and clothing for their kids that they get to pick out,” he said.

There are 200 low-income families who need your help! Reach out to City Gospel Mission to learn how you can help families in need. @WCPO https://t.co/G0Hi4WhRWs — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) December 4, 2022

Howell noted families are able to pick two new toys per child. However, there is a small fee to get in. The organization charges families $8 per child. Howell said they want the families to feel like they were able to provide for their children and not just given something for free.

He said their Christmas store is a unique shopping experience.

“We set up a store and let the families that we work with actually go and shop and pick up the gifts they want," Howell said. "That is all about helping families provide for their family and somebody giving it to them.”

Howell added City Gospel Mission still needs toy and clothing donations as they prepare to help hundreds of low-income families go shopping for Christmas gifts.

The organization will be accepting more toy donations through Dec. 8.

READ MORE:

Family, community remember 11 killed in The Who concert tragedy 43 years later

'Bold enough to light a city': Braxton Brewing winter block party highlights growth in Northern Kentucky

'My God dang hero can't beat the Browns': Video of Bengals fan's rant after wisdom teeth removal goes viral