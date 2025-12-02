Cincinnati's new snowplow tracker down on first big snowfall of season

CINCINNATI — If you tried to see Cincinnati's snowplow tracker this morning but ended up with a blank screen, you weren't alone.

While the Department of Public Safety was out and about pretreating, salting and plowing the city's roads Monday night into Tuesday morning, the tracker appeared to stop working sometime around 5 a.m. Tuesday. A check of the city's website shows the public viewer remains unavailable due to "heavy server load."

We spoke with Eric Jamison, director of the Office of Performance and Data Analytics, about the tracker and its current issues.

"The snowplow tracker worked as intended (yesterday). It was incredibly helpful for the DPS team ... which I think really resulted in great conditions this morning," Jamison said. "It worked throughout the night and then, as a result of all of the increased interest, which we appreciate, we had some server issues this morning."

Jamison said the goal is to get everything back up and running, ensuring they are efficient with the servers.

"It's like any new technology implementation," he said. "There are going to be some startup challenges, but we are going to get it back up and running as soon as possible, and we just appreciate everybody's patience."

While the tracker isn't working for the public, Jamison did confirm that it is functioning correctly for the actual snowplow drivers, who are recording their progress.

Much of the Tri-State area received anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. In fact, CVG saw a record-breaking amount of snow for this day. Nearly 100 years ago, in 1929, CVG saw 2.2 inches of snow. Today, around 4.3 inches fell.

You can check out snowfall totals here.