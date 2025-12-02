Snowfall totals: New daily record measured at CVG after overnight snow

CINCINNATI — A record-breaking amount of snow fell in the early morning hours Tuesday morning.

At CVG, the previous record for snowfall on this day was last set nearly 100 years ago — in 1929. That total was 2.2 inches.

Tuesday, around 4.3 inches fell at CVG, nearly doubling the previous record.

Several other areas throughout the Tri-State also saw over 4 inches of snow, including areas around Morrow, Ohio and Union, Ky.

RECORD BREAKING SNOW! We officially broke a record overnight with 4.3" of snowfall at CVG. The previous record was 2.2" set in 1929. pic.twitter.com/IvK1fNfnzY — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) December 2, 2025

Here are the highest snowfall totals from this system:

Lebanon, Ohio: 5.5"

Mason, Ohio: 5.5"

South Lebanon, Ohio: 5"

Wilmington, Ohio: 5"

Madeira, Ohio: 5"

Landon, Ohio: 5"

Silverton, Ohio: 4.7"

Southgate, Ky.: 4.5"

Florence, Ky.: 4.5"

Middletown, Ohio: 4.5"

Hebron, Ky.: 4.3"

Morrow, Ohio: 4.2"

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is also asking residents in the region to send them snow measurements so it can track accumulation levels from the snowfall.

The agency provided directions on social media for how to accurately measure snow where you are, so you can report totals.

[6:20 AM] Please share your snow measurements with us, including precise location and time of measurement. Please follow these guidelines for proper measuring of snow accumulation! pic.twitter.com/NVG8Y9Ijz8 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 2, 2025

This is the first major snowfall event of this season, but it's not the first record-breaking snowfall this year.

Back in January, after a strong winter storm swept through early in 2025, the NWS reported 4.2 inches of snow had been measured in Cincinnati, breaking the old Jan. 6 record of 2.5 inches set back in 1981.

That storm, which began Sunday and continued dropping snow into Monday, blanketed the region in roughly 10.6 inches total across the two days, according to the NWS.