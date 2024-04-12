Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby bat-eared fox

CINCINNATI — A new zoo baby was born at the Cincinnati Zoo!

The zoo announced Friday that it welcomed a baby bat-eared fox a week ago. The fox is doing well and is currently with the zoo's neonate specialists and animal care staff, the zoo said.

"The kit, a boy, is progressing well with bottle feeding. He sleeps a lot, which is normal, and makes adorable vocalizations when it's feeding time," said Samantha Villa, the zoo's animal ambassador team head keeper. "His eyes are already open, and he is curious about his surroundings."

The zoo has yet to name the new baby.

"We're looking for a name that reflects the species' African heritage and encourage visitors to make suggestions," said Cincinnati Zoo Cat Ambassador Program trainer Andie Haugen.

Courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo

Currently, the team is spending time socializing him and making sure he is comfortable with people. Eventually, the baby will become an ambassador animal, meaning visitors will see him in the Cheetah Encounter and at some events.

The zoo doesn't know when he will make his public debut yet, but they plan to announce it via social media.

Once full grown, bat-eared foxes, which are native to eastern and southern Africa, have giant ears and exceptional hearing, the zoo said. They also have more teeth than most mammals, and will grow to between 18 and 26 inches and weigh 7 to 12 pounds.

The species isn't endangered, but they face challenges due to fur hunting and perceived threats to livestock.