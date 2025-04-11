Cincinnati Zoo set to open final phase of Elephant Trek next week

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo will open the final phase of its Elephant Trek on Monday. The new habitat is part of the zoo's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The main part of the Elephant Trek opened in October 2024. The zoo turned what was a parking lot into seven acres of habitat for its Asian elephant herd and other Asian animals.

Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said visitors have enjoyed seeing the herd of eight Asian elephants since then.

Watch a tour of the Elephant Trek before it opened to visitors below:

Sneak peek at Cincinnati Zoo's new elephant habitat

"This new area offers another great view of the elephants and opportunities to see other species native to Asia up close," said Maynard in a press release.

According to the release, visitors can see otters, Munti and Berbak, from several viewing spots.

The new area also includes a variety of interactive elements to help visitors learn more about the animals, elephant conservation, and the importance of human-wildlife coexistence.

The areas include the tea garden, which highlights the role of tea farms in elephant habitats; the buzzing bee box, which simulates the sound of bees and demonstrates how farmers in Africa and Asia use beehive fences to deter elephants from raiding crops, a pose-like siamang photo op, and a you "otter" know what's for lunch game, which challenges guests to identify food items by touch.

It also features the Tom Yum Soup Garden, an interactive element inspired by the work of the zoo's partners at Bring the Elephant Home (BTEH). The garden showcases key ingredients in a spicy Thai dish and explains how growing certain crops can deter elephants from farmlands while supporting local economies.

The Elephant Trek is included in the price of the zoo's admission.