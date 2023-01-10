Newborn tamandua pup at Cincinnati Zoo dies unexpectedly

CINCINNATI — Just days after being born, a tamandua pup born to 9-year-old mother Isla has unexpectedly died, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the zoo said the pup was found "unresponsive" on Monday, though the baby's exact cause of death is still not known.

"The pup appeared to be strong, curious and alert," said the zoo. "Mom Isla showed great maternal instincts during their time together and the two had an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup."

The Cincinnati Zoo announced baby was born on Jan. 6, after Isla spent more than one month on birth watch. The pup was the first zoo baby of 2023.

"This tiny tamandua pup was already loved and adored by many, as our community had been awaiting its arrival since they learned of Islas pregnancy back in October," said the zoo.