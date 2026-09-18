Cincinnati trash pickup delays continue as residents deal with overflowing bins, piles of garbage

CINCINNATI — Weeks-long trash pickup delays are continuing to frustrate residents throughout Cincinnati.

Earlier this week, we reported on the delays, which the City of Cincinnati said were caused by several Public Service Department workers calling out sick for multiple days. On Monday, the city told us it would collect all trash this week as scheduled.

However, many residents woke up Friday morning to trash piles still sitting outside their homes.

That includes Doris Klaene, who called us about her frustrations over the trash piling up in her Westwood neighborhood.

“It makes our neighborhood look terrible," Klaene said.

She said her trash and yard waste have sat on her curb for at least two weeks.

“When it sits on the grass like this, it kills the grass underneath it," Klaene said.

WATCH: Crews finally picked up some of the trash Friday morning as residents voiced their frustrations

Cincinnati trash pickup delays continue to frustrate residents

On Fenton Avenue, trash bins on the street were still overflowing with trash early Friday morning.

John Hamlet said it led to a nasty odor in the neighborhood.

“It’s disgusting," Hamlet said. "Anywhere you drive within the limits of Westwood, the whole neighborhood just smells like trash."

As we spoke to Hamlet, crews finally came by to pick up the trash on his street.

“I’m glad they’re here," Hamlet said. "I know the workers do a really good job of normally picking up our garbage service, so they’re either understaffed or underpaid.”

Still, Hamlet said he's frustrated it got as bad as it did.

“It’s a health issue, really," Hamlet said.

Hamlet and Klaene said they hope the city looks into solutions to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

Friday evening, the city sent out a 311 alert regarding trash pickup. The alert said that yard waste collection will occur Saturday for four neighborhoods:



Westwood

Clifton

South Cumminsville

Camp Washington