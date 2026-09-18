The Christ Hospital seeks volunteers for single-shot treatment that may fix high cholesterol

CINCINNATI — The Christ Hospital is recruiting volunteers for a clinical trial of a single-shot cholesterol treatment that researchers say could genetically fix high cholesterol — potentially for life.

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Christ Hospital trial targets genetic fix for high cholesterol

Dr. Dean Kereiakes, chairman of the Heart and Vascular Institute at The Christ Hospital, is leading a Phase 2 clinical trial called "PULSE 1." The study is testing a single injection that changes a patient's genetics to reduce high cholesterol levels.

Kereiakes said the treatment has already shown significant results in early trial data, bringing down LDL cholesterol by at least 60% and triglycerides by up to 80%—even in patients already on cholesterol therapy.

"It appears that once you get the right dose and we're in that zone, you ostensibly are potentially cured. And I say that very cautiously because until we follow people and we're gonna follow everybody for 15 years."

Kereiakes said he believes patients in the study will ultimately be shown to have a lasting fix.

"And I think we will know these people are gonna be genetically fixed."

Patients followed for nearly three years have shown no signs of their cholesterol problem returning, Kereiakes said.

"Yes. I hesitate—it would be inappropriate to say 'cure for life', but patients that have been followed for 2, almost 3 years, have no evidence that there's any return of the cholesterol problem."

The trial is now entering Phase 2, and researchers are looking to add more patients to the study. Kereiakes said he believes the treatment could be ready for FDA approval in a few years.

To qualify, participants must be between 18 and 70 years old and have a history of high cholesterol.

CLICK HERE for more information on the trial.

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